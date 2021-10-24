Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 October 2021
08:41 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 October 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 92,035 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 107,345.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Karachi PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Islamabad PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Peshawar PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Quetta PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Sialkot PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Attock PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Gujranwala PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Jehlum PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Multan PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Bahawalpur PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Gujrat PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Nawabshah PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Chakwal PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Hyderabad PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Nowshehra PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Sargodha PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Faisalabad PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590
Mirpur PKR 117,100 PKR 1,590

