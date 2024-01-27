Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers requested

Talat Hussain, one of senior living Pakistani actors is facing physical and mental issues, his daughter reveals in a recent interview.

Actor's daughter Tazeen Hussain said his father developed serious mental and physical health complications.

The living legend, who appeared in scores of hit projects, is experiencing memory loss which made it difficult for him to identifiy people.

Talat's daughter appealed to masses to pray for recovery for the actor, who is loved across the country for his role in ever green projects. Talat is known for his contributions to Pakistani television (PTV), and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance Award, Amanda Award, Nigar Award, for his performances.

Some of his famous projects include Arjumaad, Des Pardes, Gumnaam, Laj, Ana, Riyasat, and Kabi Na Aye judai.

He appeared in Lollywood films including Chiragh Jalta Raha, Ishara, Ek Say Barh Kar Ek, Import-eksport, Jinnah - The Movie, Qurbani, Actor in Law, Chupan Chupai and Project Ghazi.