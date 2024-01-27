Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers requested

Talat Hussain, one of senior living Pakistani actors is facing physical and mental issues, his daughter reveals in a recent interview.
Actor's daughter Tazeen Hussain said his father developed serious mental and physical health complications.
The living legend, who appeared in scores of hit projects, is experiencing memory loss which made it difficult for him to identifiy people.
Talat's daughter appealed to masses to pray for recovery for the actor, who is loved across the country for his role in ever green projects. Talat is known for his contributions to Pakistani television (PTV), and was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance Award, Amanda Award, Nigar Award, for his performances.
Some of his famous projects include Arjumaad, Des Pardes, Gumnaam, Laj, Ana, Riyasat, and Kabi Na Aye judai.
He appeared in Lollywood films including Chiragh Jalta Raha, Ishara, Ek Say Barh Kar Ek, Import-eksport, Jinnah - The Movie, Qurbani, Actor in Law, Chupan Chupai and Project Ghazi.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
