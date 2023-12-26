Famous People Who Passed Away in 2023

The year 2023 has proven to be a challenging one for the media industry, as it bids farewell to several esteemed actors who left an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape. Among the departed legends are Qavi Khan, Yousaf Shakeel, and Zia Mohiuddin, revered as acting institutions in their own right.

Wasu Khan:

Renowned Balochi singer Wasu Khan passed away in February after battling a prolonged illness. His melodious voice had captured the hearts of many.

Matthew Perry:

Famed for portraying the sarcastic yet lovable Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' passes away at 54. His journey included publicized struggles with drugs and alcohol, shared candidly in a memoir.

Pervez Musharraf:

The former COAS and president of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, breathed his last in Dubai, having battled a rare disease. His significant contributions to the nation will be remembered.

Qavi Khan:

Veteran television actor Qavi Khan, an icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry, passed away in Canada at the age of 80. His contributions to television and film will be cherished.

Jeff Beck:

The renowned guitarist of The Yardbirds, passes away at 78, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

Andre Braugher:

Celebrated for his commanding presence on both large and small screens, succumbs to lung cancer at 61, creating a void in the acting industry.

Mashal Bukhari:

Former Express-News anchor and Ameer Abbas’s wife, Mashal Bukhari, succumbed to cancer at the age of 38, leaving behind a legacy of journalistic prowess.

Majid Jahangir:

Popular actor and comedian Majid Jahangir, known for his roles in various projects, passed away in Bahria Town Lahore. His comedic genius and resilience touched many hearts.

Amjad Islam Amjad:

The esteemed poet and writer, Amjad Islam Amjad, departed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 78. His literary contributions enriched Pakistan's cultural tapestry.



Zia Muhiuddin:

A true academy in himself, Zia Muhiuddin bid farewell at the age of 91. His dedication to art and culture left an indelible mark on Pakistan's creative landscape.



Tariq Jameel Paracha :

The veteran television actor and producer Tariq Jameel Paracha left us in April, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances in various television serials.



Khalid Saeed Butt:

Father of Osman Khalid Butt and Omar Khalid Butt, Khalid Saeed Butt, a former PTV actor, passed away peacefully. His distinguished roles and contributions to the arts were notable.



Shabbir Rana:

Senior television actor Shabbir Rana, known for his roles in dramas like Jackson Heights and Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, bid farewell after battling illness for many years.



Shoaib Hashmi:

On May 6, 2023, actor, host, writer, and teacher Shoaib Hashmi left us. His significant contributions to multiple fields made him a respected figure in the industry.



Yaqoob Atif :

Pani Da Bulbula fame, Yaqoob Atif, passed away on May 12. The talented singer's energetic stage performances will be remembered fondly.



Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie:

Designer Aliya Nazir, part of the duo Nickie Nina, passed away on June 4. Her influence in the fashion industry will be missed.



Yousaf Shakeel:

A veteran PTV actor, Yousaf Shakeel, passed away at the age of 85 on June 29. His memorable roles in classic projects like Uroosa and Uncle Urfi are etched in our memories.

Alamgir Khan Tareen:

Businessman and Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passed away in July. His contributions to sports and business are remembered.



Asad Abbas:

Coke Studio’s famed singer Asad Abbas passed away on August 15 after battling kidney failure. His soulful voice will be missed by fans.



Akbar Khan:

On August 22, actor and painter Akbar Khan left us. A talented artist, his love for sculpting and acting was evident in his work.



Shabbir Mirza:

The Guest House's famed veteran PTV actor Shabbir Mirza passed away in September after being diagnosed with cancer. His dramatic flair on-screen will be remembered.

Sharafat Ali Baloch:

In October, regional singer Sharafat Ali Baloch lost his life in a road accident. His contributions to regional music are remembered.

Nausheen Masud:

Renowned former Pakistani television actress, writer, producer, and host, Nausheen Masud has left us. A distinguished figure on PTV, she battled cancer with resilience for several years.

Joss Ackland:

The prolific character actor Joss Ackland passed away on November 19. Known for his roles in iconic movies like "Lethal Weapon 2" and "The Hunt for Red October," his legacy lives on.