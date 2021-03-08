Ertugrul star Engin Altan shares message on International Women’s Day

10:19 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
ISTANBUL – Engin Altan Duzyatan, the Turkish star who played the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" celebrated International Women's Day 2021 by sharing a thoughtful message on his Instagram account.

Altan shared the message in Turkish language as the day is being observed under this year’s theme, titled: “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

The Turkish actor, who visited the Pakistan last year, gained fame in Pakistan after the state-run PTV aired his Urdu-dubbed historical series.

The state broadcaster has recently started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" third season.

