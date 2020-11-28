CongratsBibi trends in Pakistan as Bakhtawar is engaged

The engagement ceremony of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Ali Bhutto took place on Friday, 27th November 2020, at Bilawal House Karachi.

Soon after the pictures of the ‘fairy-tale’ like engagement party were shared on the internet, #CongratsBibi and #BakhtwarBhuttoZardari became the top trends on Twitter with people congratulating the new couple on their new journey of life.

Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, sister of Benazir Sanam Bhutto, PPP leader Dr. Asim Hussain, Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed, and other important figures participated in Friday's event.

Bakhtawar's Engagement In Pics 09:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2020 KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is now engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas ...

However, Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greeted the guests via a video call due to a positive Covid-19 test result, which has put him into self-isolation.