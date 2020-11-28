#CongratsBibi trends in Pakistan as Bakhtawar is engaged

Friday's ceremony took the internet by storm as the new couple share pics from Bilawal House
Web Desk
07:02 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Share

The engagement ceremony of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Ali Bhutto took place on Friday, 27th November 2020, at Bilawal House Karachi.

Soon after the pictures of the ‘fairy-tale’ like engagement party were shared on the internet, #CongratsBibi and #BakhtwarBhuttoZardari became the top trends on Twitter with people congratulating the new couple on their new journey of life.

Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, sister of Benazir Sanam Bhutto, PPP leader Dr. Asim Hussain, Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed, and other important figures participated in Friday's event.

However, Bakhtawar’s brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greeted the guests via a video call due to a positive Covid-19 test result, which has put him into self-isolation.

CokeStudio 2020 lineup revealed
06:10 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

