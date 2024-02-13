WATCH — Hira Mani serenades crowd at MQM Jalsa with 'Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya'

Pakistani actress Hira Mani's surprise appearance at a recent gathering of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) took the internet by storm on Tuesday.

The acclaimed Pakistani actress, who ventured into the local entertainment industry with Meri Teri Kahani, enjoys an illustrious career with millions of fans and followers. The Pagli star isn't only well known for her acting prowess, but also for her unhinged opinions on social media platforms.

Although it may seem unusual, Hira has the talent and the ability to acclimate herself with the circumstances and environment. Her venture into politics doesn't come as a surprise.

Amidst the General Elections 2024 saga, the Sun Yaara actress made an appearance at MQM-P's jalsa and swooned the crowd with her soulful rendition of her blockbuster television serial, Do Bol's OST. The title song, Tujhe Maaf Kiya, originally sung by Nabeel Shaukat and Aima Baig, is one of the most popular music tracks for television series among the Pakistan television audience.

The Mohabbatein Chahatein star, who is also an amateur singer and performed at multiple events, decided to entertain the audience with her melodious voice. The 34-year-old star managed to raise the crowd to sing along and created a fun environment for all the attendees.

In another video clip circulating on social media platforms, the Ghalati star addressed the women present in the crowd and assured them that the ladies of Karachi will now be safe, and prosper under politician, Mustafa Kamal's leadership.

“Our roads will be built, we will get justice, and live without fear because Mustafa Kamal would be ruling Karachi,” Hira assured the crowd.

Hira was present with her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh popularly known as Mani, on the stage among other party affiliates who cheered equally for the starlet.

Despite millions of Pakistanis awaiting a decisive outcome to the general election 2024, all major political parties have claimed victory amid allegations of vote rigging. With 20 provincial assembly seats from the Karachi Division, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) held a celebration in the metropolitan city.