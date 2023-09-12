Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy initiates 'Museum of Food' to preserve Pakistan's food culture

A new initiative celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Pakistan is set to launch in London. This innovative archive, a collaborative effort led by filmmaker and activist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in partnership with Google Arts and Culture and the British Council, aims to provide an extensive exploration of the diverse cuisine found across Pakistan's five provinces.

The heart of this project is a brand-new website, to be unveiled at Google's UK offices in King's Cross. This digital platform will feature over 80 engaging videos and an extensive collection of articles and documents. Its primary objective is to safeguard the cultural legacy of Pakistan by documenting and tracing the evolution of the nation's culinary traditions.

This extraordinary archive will encompass a wide range of content, including traditional recipes passed down through generations and dishes inspired by the vibrant culinary landscape of Pakistan. It pays homage to the country's diaspora in London, whose culinary creations span from the bustling streets of urban food vendors to the remote farming communities nestled in the northern hills of Pakistan.

Obaid underlines the urgency of this endeavour, emphasizing that climate change poses a significant threat to Pakistan's food history.

She stated via her Instagram post, "After four years of hard work, constant travelling and food comas, SOC Films is proud to announce the launch of ‘Pakistan’s Museum of Food’, a groundbreaking virtual platform that brings together the best in storytelling, technology, and cultural preservation. This project is a reflection of our labour of love for Pakistan, serving as a bridge between the past and a sustainable future.

Our team explored the diverse terrain of the nation and dived into the origins of iconic dishes, from the nomadic Khaddi Kebab of Balochistan’s coast to Multan’s indulgent Sohan Halwa, and even the inventive use of yak meat in Hunza. Our exploration traced the intergenerational practice of passing down recipes and led us to countless eateries, aiming to capture the essence of traditional dining practices while tracing the subtle impact of modernization on our country’s evolving taste palate. Extending beyond kitchens, they delved into the impact of climate change on food systems and its influence on our agricultural economy.

As the project celebrates Pakistan’s culinary heritage and its dynamic progression, it embraces a collaborative spirit, inviting individuals to join in its pursuit to archive Pakistan’s culinary landscape. The website is not just a repository; but an immersive experience that invites exploration, storytelling, and a deeper connection to the rich food traditions that bind us together.

This initiative was made possible thanks to our collaboration with Google Arts and Culture and support from the British Council."

The initiative is set to encompass a broad spectrum of aspects, including unique Pakistani ingredients, regional dishes, and subtle variations in flavours found within different communities. SOC Films, led by Obaid-Chinoy, has conducted extensive research to unearth lesser-known recipes and food practices, with a particular focus on contributions from women who have safeguarded these traditions for generations.

The hope is that this virtual museum of food will serve as a platform to inspire a broader effort to collect and share these practices, inviting people to explore the stories intertwined with the diverse culinary heritage of Pakistan.