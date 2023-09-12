Search

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa reunite for upcoming movie 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'

Web Desk 05:12 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa reunite for upcoming movie 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'
Source: Movie poster

The return of the trio — Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa — after their superhit film "Honsla Rakh" in 2021 has generated immense excitement among fans.

Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster for "Ranna Ch Dhanna," featuring animated versions of the trio in regal attire, surrounded by other traditionally dressed characters. Shehnaaz's caption, "Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024," further fueled anticipation.

Diljit expressed his enthusiasm on his Twitter account, saying, "Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh, and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance, and entertainment with Ranna Ch Dhanna!"

This reunion project brings together the blockbuster team, with director Amarjit Singh Saron and producers Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh, and Pawan Gill joining forces once again. Produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions, "Ranna Ch Dhanna" promises to captivate audiences worldwide on its release date, October 2, 2024.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the news, with the hashtag '#ShehnaazDiljitBackAgain' trending on Twitter.

In addition to his Punjabi film endeavours, Diljit Dosanjh's diverse portfolio includes "Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne" and "Jodi." He's also set to star in "Punjab '95," a biopic based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Furthermore, his role in "The Crew" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has garnered significant attention.

On the music front, Diljit is concurrently working on two albums—a collaborative project with international artists and a Punjabi album. Recently, he released a Punjabi-Spanish single titled 'Palpita.'

Meanwhile, Gill appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while Bajwa was last seen in Carry On Jatta 4.

