Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa reunite for upcoming movie 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'

The return of the trio — Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa — after their superhit film "Honsla Rakh" in 2021 has generated immense excitement among fans.
Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster for "Ranna Ch Dhanna," featuring animated versions of the trio in regal attire, surrounded by other traditionally dressed characters. Shehnaaz's caption, "Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024," further fueled anticipation.
Diljit expressed his enthusiasm on his Twitter account, saying, "Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh, and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance, and entertainment with Ranna Ch Dhanna!"
This reunion project brings together the blockbuster team, with director Amarjit Singh Saron and producers Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh, and Pawan Gill joining forces once again. Produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions, "Ranna Ch Dhanna" promises to captivate audiences worldwide on its release date, October 2, 2024.
Ishq Ne Ghalib Nikamma kar diya Varna Aadmi Hum Bhi theey kam ke ???????????????? #RannaChDhanna Movie Releasing in Cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!! ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jcmnNEwSYy— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 12, 2023
Fans took to social media to celebrate the news, with the hashtag '#ShehnaazDiljitBackAgain' trending on Twitter.
In addition to his Punjabi film endeavours, Diljit Dosanjh's diverse portfolio includes "Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne" and "Jodi." He's also set to star in "Punjab '95," a biopic based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Furthermore, his role in "The Crew" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has garnered significant attention.
On the music front, Diljit is concurrently working on two albums—a collaborative project with international artists and a Punjabi album. Recently, he released a Punjabi-Spanish single titled 'Palpita.'
Meanwhile, Gill appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while Bajwa was last seen in Carry On Jatta 4.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
