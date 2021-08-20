Sohail Ahmed set for TV comeback after 8 years

LAHORE – Pakistan's popular and loved comedian-actor Sohail Ahmed is set to return to TV drama after good eight years with serial "Jeevan Nagar".

Directed by talented Kashif Nisar, the drama serial would feature Rabia Butt, Amna Malik, Saqib Sameer, Kinza Malik, Ismat Iqbal, Kashif Mehmood, and Hassan Mir.

Sohail Ahmed, who is now most famously known for his character Azizi in a comedy show on a private news channel, was last seen in the serial “Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi” in 2013.

Besides working in various projects aired on state-run PTV, he has also proved his mettle when he appeared on stage shows.