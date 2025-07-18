Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ sets new box office record in Pakistan

LAHORE – Punjabi Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh and actress Hania Aamir’s film Sardaar Ji 3 has set a new box office record in Pakistan.

The film is enjoying tremendous success in Pakistan and has made history at the box office. Despite facing a ban in India, it has performed exceptionally well internationally — especially in Pakistan.

Punjabi films are still allowed to be released in Pakistan, as most producers are legally associated with the UK or Canada, and their films are not banned in the country. For this reason, Sardaar Ji 3 earned PKR 210 million (INR 63.4 million) in its first week of release in Pakistan.

Even with holidays during its release period, the comedy film earned an additional PKR 95 million (INR 28.6 million) in its second week, and PKR 100 million (INR 30.2 million) on a single day in the third week.

The film’s total earnings from Pakistan have now reached INR 122.3 million, which equals PKR 405.1 million, making Sardaar Ji 3 the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Pakistan — surpassing Carry on Jatta 3.

Analysts predict that Sardaar Ji 3 may cross the PKR 600 million mark in the coming weeks.