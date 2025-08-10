Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal Update – 10 August 2025

By News Desk
9:12 am | Aug 10, 2025

Currency exchange market in Pakistan shows some stability over weekend, with minor changes observed across major and regional currencies.

US Dollar (USD) trades at buying rate of 284 and selling rate of 285. Euro (EUR) stood at 330.3 for buying and 332.3 for selling, while UK Pound was quoted at 380.65 to buy and 382.85 to sell.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) currently priced at 77.4 for buying and 77.65 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) remains at 75.6 for buying and 75.9 for selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar USD 284 285
Euro EUR 330.3 332.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 382.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 77.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.6 75.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.1 189.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.65 754.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.1 210.1
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 43.58 43.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.86 36.21
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2.0
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.45 926.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 67.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 736.3 738.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.1 224.1
Swedish Krona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 348.5 351.25
Thai Baht THB 8.65 8.8
   
News Desk

