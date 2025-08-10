Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal Update – 10 August 2025

Currency exchange market in Pakistan shows some stability over weekend, with minor changes observed across major and regional currencies.

US Dollar (USD) trades at buying rate of 284 and selling rate of 285. Euro (EUR) stood at 330.3 for buying and 332.3 for selling, while UK Pound was quoted at 380.65 to buy and 382.85 to sell.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) currently priced at 77.4 for buying and 77.65 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) remains at 75.6 for buying and 75.9 for selling.