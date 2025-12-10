Rs40000 prize bond draw December 2025 today: Check winners

SIALKOT – Prize bonds remain a popular investment option in Pakistan, overseen by National Savings, a department of the State Bank of Pakistan. While the odds of winning are low, the attractive prize amounts continue to draw investors.

For millions of Pakistanis, prize bonds are a preferred way to save, offering both a secure savings avenue and the possibility of winning substantial prizes.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the central bank since the 1960s, the scheme provides a way for individuals to safeguard their savings without the risk of depreciation.

The draw for the Rs40,000 premium prize bond (Draw No. 35) took place today, December 10, 2025, in Sialkot.

Winning Prize Amount

The winner of first prize will take home Rs80 million while the second of Rs30 million will be awarded to three winners each. Meanwhile, the third prize of Rs500,000 will be awarded to 660 winners.

Top Winners

The first prize of Rs80 million has been won by the holder of the prize bond number 566979 while the second prize of Rs30,000,000 each has been awarded to 131132, 202389, 944403.

Rs40000 Prize Bond Draw List

The draw list of Rs40,000 prize bond will be updated here as soon as it is released by the National Savings Centre, Sialkot.