Qawwal Sher Mian Daad’s house robed by domestic worker in Lahore

LAHORE – Renowned Qawwal Sher Mian Daad’s house was robbed by a domestic worker in Chung area of Lahore while the family was attending a wedding ceremony.

According to the police, while the house was empty, the maid took the opportunity to steal six tola of gold jewellry.

After committing the theft, the maid buried the stolen jewelry in the yard of the house to retrieve it later.

Upon discovering the theft, the Chung police swiftly took action, arresting the maid and recovering all the stolen jewelry. A formal case has been registered against her.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the region stated that further investigations are ongoing.

Sher Mian Daad is a renowned Pakistani Qawwali artist, celebrated for his powerful and soulful performances.

With a career spanning several decades, he became a prominent figure in the world of Sufi music. Known for his deep, resonant voice and emotional renditions, Sher Mian Daad captivated audiences with his spiritual and poetic songs. His mastery of traditional Qawwali techniques and his ability to convey profound spiritual messages through music earned him a devoted following.