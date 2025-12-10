Rajab Butt, Nani Wala back home as Airport turns into Fan Festival

ISLAMABAD – Controversial Pakistani YouTubers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Nani Wala returned to Islamabad after being deported from the United Kingdom, sparking a frenzy both online and at the airport.

The duo arrived on British Airways flight BA-2161 snapping selfies aboard the plane and flooding social media with their updates.

As their flight landed, huge crowd of TikTokers and social media influencers stormed into Islamabad International Airport to welcome them, turning the arrival lounge into a mini fan-festival.

Airport sources confirm that immigration formalities were swiftly completed, after which both influencers headed home amid heightened attention.

Meanwhile, the legal battle surrounding the two continues to heat up. Just a day earlier, the islamabad High Court granted them protective bail in the ongoing gambling app and cybercrime cases, strictly ordering authorities not to arrest them upon landing

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the bail request, where their lawyer Ahed Khokhar argued that the influencers were returning voluntarily to face the cases and required protection from immediate arrest.

The court agreed, directing both Rajab Butt and Nadeem Nani Wala to appear before the IHC in person.

The controversy escalated yesterday when the UK government revoked Rajab Butt’s visa effectively deporting him despite his visa being valid until 2027. The British Home Department officially informed him of the cancellation in writing.

Rajab Butt, however, has vowed to fight back, announcing that he will appeal the Home Department’s decision