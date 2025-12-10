Why are so many Pakistanis turning to Italy for Political Asylum?

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of Pakistanis travel abroad on work and study visas every year but a staggering number are taking a different route, seeking political asylum in Italy.

According to Pakistan’s Department of Passports and Immigration, around 1.5Lac Pakistanis have already taken political asylum in Italy as people from South Asian nation are filing asylum applications in Germany, France, UK, Sweden, as well as in Canada and the US. Experts say hundreds more are attempting this every year.

Pakistan’s passport authorities placed strict restriction, citizens who have taken political asylum cannot renew their passports. Officials say that once a person surrenders their passport for asylum, reissuing it becomes “administratively complex.” New rules have been sent to the Cabinet Committee to give this restriction a legal shape, with implementation expected soon.

This surge in asylum seekers has caused diplomatic trouble. Some countries have slowed or limited visa processing for Pakistan, and European Union delegations have expressed concern directly to the Ministry of Interior and the Passport Office.

Pakistanis are opting Italy due to more work opportunities, lenient immigration process, and easier access compared to other EU nations. The country’s agricultural sector also lured many Pakistanis, especially from Punjab. Entire families from Punjab are already settled there, and through these networks, new arrivals sometimes reach Europe illegally and submit asylum applications.

Many Pakistanis also go to Italy on student visas, and the country’s recent increase in work permits has further fueled the trend. While appointments at the Italian embassy are becoming harder to secure, Pakistani citizens are finding alternate routes to reach Italy.

Italy, the country of 58 million, is place where the immigration process never fully closes. Unlike Scandinavian or Eastern European countries that tighten or close their borders, Italy’s system operates year-round, making it a “strong option” for Pakistanis.

The influx of Pakistani citizens seeking political asylum in Italy highlights a growing migration crisis with social, political, and diplomatic ramifications. With Italy’s lenient immigration policies, abundant work opportunities, existing diaspora networks, and year-round processing, it has become the ultimate destination for Pakistanis fleeing persecution, conflict, or seeking better prospects.