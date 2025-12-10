Remembering Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed on Martyrdom Anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani people and armed forces are paying tribute to heroic son of the soil Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, whose name will forever shine as a symbol of heroism, duty, and national pride.

Army paid homage to legendary Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 54th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, led the heartfelt commemoration, honouring bravery of soldier whose courage become stuff of legend.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed’s extraordinary heroism during 1971 war in Zafarwal–Shakargarh Sector remains etched in annals of Pakistan’s military history. With unmatched bravery, he identified enemy armour and guided recoilless rifle fire with deadly accuracy, destroying multiple enemy tanks and striking fear into advancing forces.

Amid the chaos of battle, he embraced martyrdom, hit by enemy fire, leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled valor, patriotism, and selfless devotion to the nation. His sacrifice continues to inspire generations of soldiers, reflecting the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.