PSX reaches all-time high of 170,000 points amid positive economic developments

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday has created another record by surpassing the 170,000 points milestone amid strong buying rally fueled by loan tranche approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 1,006.12 points to reach fresh high of 170,426.50 points compared to previous close of 169,456.38 points.

The bullish rally comes as the global lender approved the $1.3 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, helping the country to improve its economic outlook.

IMF has approved nearly $1.3 billion for Pakistan in a boost to nation’s foreign reserves. Under $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Pakistan is set to receive over $1 billion, alongside more than $20 million from the $1.3 billion Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

With this latest release, the total IMF support to Pakistan now reaches $3.3 billion, a critical move officials say will stabilize the economy and underpin urgent fiscal reforms.

On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded a significant increase of 9.3 percent in workers’ remittances in first four months of fiscal year 2025-26 compared to the same period last year.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that an inflow of $16.1 billion remittances was recorded while it was $14.8 billion during last year.

Furthermore, the workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.2 billion during November 2025. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 9.4 percent on y/y basis.

Remittances inflows during November 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($753.0 million), United Arab Emirates ($675.0 million), United Kingdom ($481.1million) and United States of America ($277.1 million).