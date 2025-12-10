Pakistani workers urged to stay compliant as UAE tightens immigration laws

United Arab Emirates ramped up its security framework, and residents and employers alike are being warned.

The Gulf nation warned of strict new residency and immigration laws, warning that violators now face massive penalties running into millions of dirhams, along with jail time.

Officials tightened entry and residency rules to fortify national security, public safety, and social stability. Authorities have declared that anyone who shelters or employs illegal foreign residents will face zero tolerance

Individuals who enter the country without legal clearance pose serious threats to public order and national security. Providing these infiltrators with housing or jobs has officially been labeled a major criminal offense

Under Federal Law No. 29 of 2021 violators now face:

Minimum fine: AED 100,000

Maximum fine: A staggering AED 5 million for organized or multiple violations

At least two months in jail

But the law doesn’t stop there, anyone who offers accommodation, employment, or **any assistance that enables an infiltrator to stay in the UAE illegally will be held equally responsible.

UAE government has made one thing crystal clear:

Violating residency rules is now a crime against national security.

These tough new measures reflect the UAE’s vision of maintaining a highly secure, law-abiding, and organized society, supported by modern border controls and an advanced residency system.

Officials further confirmed that strict enforcement has already begun, with immigration teams launching a crackdown to protect the labor market. A zero-tolerance policy is now in full force, and penalties will be swift and severe.