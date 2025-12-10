25000 Prize Bond 2025 Winners Draw#20 December 2025

KARACHI – The moment thousands of bondholders across Pakistan have been waiting for is finally here. National Savings Division is set to announce the winners of Draw Number 20 of Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond today, bringing dreams to life with jaw-dropping prizes.

25000 Prize Bond Winners

Top winners will each get bumper prize of Rs3 crore. Five other winners will get second prize of Rs10 million each, while 700 participants will celebrate winning the third prize of 3Lac.

Prize Prize Amount Winners 1st Prize Rs 3 Crore To be Announced 2nd Prize Rs 1 Crore To be Announced

The full list of winning numbers from Draw No. 20, held on September 10, 2025, in Faisalabad, will be released shortly after balloting. Bondholders are urged to stay tuned to Daily Pakistan for Rs25000 Full Winners List.

Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond continues to attract massive interest, offering investors not only financial security but also the thrill of winning prizes that can change lives overnight.