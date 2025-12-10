Latest

25000 Prize Bond 2025 Winners Draw#20 December 2025

By News Desk
1:22 pm | Dec 10, 2025
KARACHI – The moment thousands of bondholders across Pakistan have been waiting for is finally here. National Savings Division is set to announce the winners of Draw Number 20 of Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond today, bringing dreams to life with jaw-dropping prizes.

Top winners will each get bumper prize of Rs3 crore. Five other winners will get second prize of Rs10 million each, while 700 participants will celebrate winning the third prize of 3Lac.

Prize  Prize Amount Winners
1st Prize Rs 3 Crore To be Announced
2nd Prize Rs 1 Crore To be Announced

The full list of winning numbers from Draw No. 20, held on September 10, 2025, in Faisalabad, will be released shortly after balloting. Bondholders are urged to stay tuned to Daily Pakistan for Rs25000 Full Winners List.

Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond continues to attract massive interest, offering investors not only financial security but also the thrill of winning prizes that can change lives overnight.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

