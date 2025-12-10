Supreme Court notifies policy for same-day fixation of delisted cases

ISLAMABAD – In order to ensure greater facilitation for litigants and improved efficiency in the fixation and hearing of cases, the Supreme Court has notified policy for same-day fixation of delisted cases.

Through a circular, it has been notified that henceforth, whenever cases are required to be delisted due to non-availability of requisite bench or judge, such cases shall, so far as practicable, be redistributed among available benches for hearing on the same day after 11:30 am.

Where, however, redistribution on the same day is not practicable, the cases shall be delisted and automatically fixed for hearing in the following week.

The policy represents commitment of the Supreme Court to strengthen case management, enhance judicial accessibility, and promote a litigant-friendly environment.