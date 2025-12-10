‘Imran Khan likely to be shifted to another High-Security Jail from Adiala’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is mulling at transferring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to another prison, amid rising security challenges.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry tola a foreign news outlet, saying protests and frequent visits by PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail are increasingly disrupting the prison’s routine operations. Chaudhry said there are 8,000 prisoners in Adiala Jail, and due to the protests and constant visits by PTI supporters, the daily affairs of these prisoners are being affected.

Khan’s party members practically taken Adiala Jail hostage, and the government cannot allow problems of 8,000 prisoners to increase because of one prisoner, he added. He stressed that if ongoing protests continue, “the government will have to take action,” indicating that transferring Imran Khan is now a serious consideration.

PTI leader and MNA Barrister Umair Niazi argued that government’s threats are politically motivated. He expressed concerns over reports suggesting that Khan might be shifted to Machh Jail in Balochistan due to a pending case.

Barrister Niazi clarified that although the jail manual does allow moving a prisoner if he is required in another jurisdiction, such a decision can be contested in court. He asserted that if the government proceeds with the transfer, PTI will challenge it legally.

Imran Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, and initially held at Attock Jail. His legal team argued that, as a former prime minister, he was entitled to better facilities, prompting the Islamabad High Court to order his transfer to Adiala Jail on September 23, 2023. He has remained there since.

Islamabad Model Jail in H-16 is nearing operational readiness. According to Islamabad police spokesperson Taqi Jawad.