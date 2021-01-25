#HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as Bhutto-Zardari's daughter turns 31
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as Bhutto-Zardari's daughter turns 31
The daughter of the legendary politician Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari has turned 31.

Her birthday has become the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan, and her followers are using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBakhtawrBZ to wish her.

The social media lit up with Bakhtawar’s old adorable photographs. The nostalgic pictures from her childhood surely reminds us of when Benazir was alive and leading a successful political career. Bakhtawar’s fans are wishing her a prosperous, healthy and blessed life.

Some of the people were surprised to see why her birthday is a top trend since she is not involved in politics, or holds any public office.

The 31-year-old Edinburgh graduate is enjoying the spotlight not only for her birthday, but also for getting hitched this month, on 29 January with Mahmood Chaudhry.

