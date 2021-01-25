HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as Bhutto-Zardari's daughter turns 31

The daughter of the legendary politician Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari has turned 31.

Her birthday has become the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan, and her followers are using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBakhtawrBZ to wish her.

Happy Birthday🎂🎉🎊 to the Daughter #SMBB BiBi @BakhtawarBZ .May your coming year surprise you with the happiness of smile,the feeling of love and so on.

I hope you will find plenty of sweet memories to cherish forever.@BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ#HappyBirthdayBakhtawrBZ pic.twitter.com/acgFy3vxdc — Sarfaraz karani (@SarfarazKarani1) January 25, 2021

The social media lit up with Bakhtawar’s old adorable photographs. The nostalgic pictures from her childhood surely reminds us of when Benazir was alive and leading a successful political career. Bakhtawar’s fans are wishing her a prosperous, healthy and blessed life.

#Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎈 Bibi @BakhtawarBZ sahiba! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Ameen #HappyBirthdayBakhtawrBZ pic.twitter.com/uNdYFiSbQs — Mehak Zardari (@ZardariMehak) January 25, 2021

Some of the people were surprised to see why her birthday is a top trend since she is not involved in politics, or holds any public office.

3 out of the top 10 hashtags trending in Pakistan right now are somehow related to @BakhtawarBZ birthday. I mean who is she?other than being the daughter of Asif Zardari .

We really need to get rid of this colonial mindset and ghulamana soch.#Pakistan #HappyBirthdayBakhtawrBZ — Ali Chaudhry (@_AliChaudhry) January 25, 2021

The 31-year-old Edinburgh graduate is enjoying the spotlight not only for her birthday, but also for getting hitched this month, on 29 January with Mahmood Chaudhry.