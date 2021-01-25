WATCH – Motorist in Quetta miraculously escapes death after train runs over him
QUETTA – A motorist narrowly escaped death at a railway crossing in Balochistan capital when he tried to cross the track in a hurry while the train was passing through.
The train crushed the motorbike in the mishap while the man unbelievably remained unhurt.
The incident occurred near Zaryab road of Quetta city. It can be seen in the footage that the motorist sped up the bike in a bid to cross the track before the train, and as the train approached, he realised that he wouldn't be able to make it.
When the man failed to stop his bike, or to cross the track before the train, he jumped off from the bike to save his life.
Sources said no legal action has been taken against the motorist.
