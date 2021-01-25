WATCH – Motorist in Quetta miraculously escapes death after train runs over him
Web Desk
02:03 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Motorist in Quetta miraculously escapes death after train runs over him
Share

QUETTA – A motorist narrowly escaped death at a railway crossing in Balochistan capital when he tried to cross the track in a hurry while the train was passing through.

The train crushed the motorbike in the mishap while the man unbelievably remained unhurt.

The incident occurred near Zaryab road of Quetta city. It can be seen in the footage that the motorist sped up the bike in a bid to cross the track before the train, and as the train approached, he realised that he wouldn't be able to make it.

When the man failed to stop his bike, or to cross the track before the train, he jumped off from the bike to save his life.

Sources said no legal action has been taken against the motorist.

WATCH – Rawalpindi youngster run over by train ... 10:39 AM | 23 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – A 17-year-old boy succumbed to death on Friday after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a ...

More From This Category
PM Imran presents 5-point agenda for global ...
04:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
No Pakistani envoy will join Republic Day ...
03:23 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Saif Khokhar serves food to LDA employees, cops ...
02:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Wedding guests showered with US dollars ...
01:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Bad weather deters Muhammad Ali ...
12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PM Imran to address UNCTAD via video link today
11:48 AM | 25 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death anniversary
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr