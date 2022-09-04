PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari renounces British nationality
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari has announced renouncing his British citizenship.
Taking to Twitter, the former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development said that he renounced British citizenship and given up his right to live there for Pakistan and for the people of Attock.
“The incumbent government used to say that I will run away as I have a British passport and that people who have dual nationality are not Pakistanis,” wrote the former special assistant.
کہا جاتا تھا یہ بھاگ جائے گا،اس کے پاس برطانوی پاسپورٹ ہے، دوہری شہریت والے پاکستانی نہیں ہوتے— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) September 3, 2022
آج میں نے پاکستان کے لیے اور اپنے علاقے اٹک کے لوگوں کے لیے برطانوی شہریت اور وہاں رہنے کا حق چھوڑ دیا ہے
💯% پاکستانی ہوں، یہیں جینا مرنا ہوگا،
اوورسیز پاکستانی ہمیشہ دل میں رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/7UsdgBVjVS
Bukhari’s tweet came hours after former human rights minister Shireen Mazari announced the renunciation of his British nationality on Twitter.
“So much for conspirators propaganda against him that he would run away to the UK after regime change conspiracy,” she added.
Mazari said that Zulfi is standing with the party chairperson Imran Khan and PTI’s movement of Haqiqi Azadi.
Today @sayedzbukhari got official UK confirmation of his renunciation of his British nationality. So much for conspirators propaganda against him that he would run away to UK after regime change conspiracy. Zulfi is standing with Khan & PTI in our movement for Haqiqi Azadi.— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 3, 2022
Zulfi’s appointment as SAPM was challenged in the Supreme Court back in 2020 for being a dual national.
The petition stated that dual nationals should not be appointed as the premier’s special assistants.
The former SAPM resigned from his post over allegations made against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry in 2021.
