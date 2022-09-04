Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 September 2022
Web Desk
10:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 September 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs140,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,540. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,882.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Karachi PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Islamabad PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Peshawar PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Quetta PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Sialkot PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Attock PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Gujranwala PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Jehlum PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Multan PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Bahawalpur PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Gujrat PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Nawabshah PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Chakwal PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Hyderabad PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Nowshehra PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Sargodha PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Faisalabad PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460
Mirpur PKR 140,600 PKR 1,460

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 September ...
08:21 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September ...
08:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 September ...
08:24 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 2022
08:13 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 August 2022
08:11 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 August 2022
08:22 AM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals
11:19 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr