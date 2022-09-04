Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 September 2022
10:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs140,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,540. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,882.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Karachi
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Quetta
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Attock
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Multan
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 140,600
|PKR 1,460
