Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 04, 2022
10:44 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 04, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|221
|223
|Euro
|EUR
|218
|220
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|252
|256
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|60
|61
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|58.25
|58.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|148.4
|149.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|582.58
|587.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.4
|167.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.72
|31.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.29
|29.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.91
|28.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.75
|2.83
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.6
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|709.84
|714.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.93
|49.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|132.83
|134.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.78
|22.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|569.26
|573.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.18
|60.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.18
|157.48
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.27
|20.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|222.64
|224.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.09
|6.19
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta to review flood relief work12:40 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Manchar Lake water reaches dangerous level, residents ordered to ...12:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan wins three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding ...11:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:44 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 September 202210:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals
11:19 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan ...09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Umera Ahmed’s 'Jannat Say Agay' to feature Kubra Khan, Gohar ...08:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat calls for urgent aid for flood victims in Pakistan03:58 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022