Pm Shehbaz Honours Three Shepherds Who Saved 300 Lives In Gb Floods

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with three shepherds—Wasit Khan, Ansar, and Muhammad Khan—at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad for their heroic efforts in saving hundreds of lives by giving early warning of a glacial lake outburst (GLOF) in Ghizer District, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Prime Minister praised their courageous action, saying, “Thanks to your timely alert, the area was evacuated in time, and over 300 precious lives were saved. The entire nation, including myself, is proud of you. This act of service to humanity will always be remembered in golden words.”

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz presented each of the three young men with PKR 2.5 million reward cheques on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and declared them heroes of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change is working swiftly to further improve the early warning system in Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring a coordinated system that can provide timely alerts in future emergencies to prevent major losses.

Wasit Khan, Ansar, and Muhammad Khan thanked the Prime Minister for the recognition, stating that it was by the grace of Allah that they were able to save these lives, and they are grateful to Him. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Ullah Tarar, was also present during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that all three heroes be made official guests of the government and invited them to have breakfast at the Prime Minister’s House the next morning.