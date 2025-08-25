Good news for travelers as Saudi Air begins affordable flights from Riyadh to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing low-cost carrier Flyadeal, officially touched down in Pakistan, launching direct flights to Islamabad and Peshawar.

The flight operation kicked off on Monday at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, where the very first flight from Riyadh was welcomed in style with a grand cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Menzies RAS.

The event drew top officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the Airport Security Force (ASF), and aviation partners. Passengers can now fly directly between Riyadh and Peshawar twice a week.

Just a day earlier, on August 24, Flyadeal made stunning debut in Islamabad. Flight FAD 651/652 arrived ahead of schedule at 6:08 a.m., greeted by the traditional water cannon salute. The return journey saw a packed cabin with 172 passengers taking off for Riyadh. From now on, this route will operate every Sunday.

A jubilant PAA spokesperson commended development, saying Flyadeal’s arrival will “revolutionize connectivity, boost travel options, and bring Pakistan and Saudi Arabia even closer.”

With these bold new routes, Flyadeal is set to transform affordable air travel for the massive Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, making trips home faster, cheaper, and more convenient than ever before.