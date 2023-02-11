Search

Apologise or pay Rs70 million: Feroze Khan serves defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid for 'false allegations'

Web Desk 11:43 AM | 11 Feb, 2023
Source: Feroze Khan/sharmeenobaidchinoy (Instagram)

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan continues to make headlines since his former wife came out and shared ‘proof’ of domestic abuse, which prompted a strong response from the country’s showbiz stars.

Several Pakistani celebrities expressed outrage and solidarity with Syeda Aliza Sultan, including Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who remained vocal on such cases.

Following the outcry, the Tich Button star served a legal notice on Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy over the alleged smear campaign.

In the legal notice, Khan’s counsel mentioned that several tweets shared by Chinoy harmed his client's credibility and affected him financially.

The legal team also quoted previous incidents when the 44-year-old remained critical against several public figures. Khan also mentioned Sharmeen’s response when a doctor at Agha Khan Hospital was terminated for sending her sister a friend request on social media.

It mentioned that Feroze Khan has not reacted in criticism of anything against her, and demanded a written apology or payment of Rs70 million for the damages otherwise a defamation suit will be filed against Chinoy.

In a tweet, Sharmeen posted screenshots of her call logs on social media, with the caption, 'Leaking personal info including phone numbers and addresses is a criminal offense FYI.'

Amidst the recent controversy, Feroze’s former lawyer filed a defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt, alleging that Butt defamed him and violated his rights as an attorney.

According to Jagirani, this has caused irreparable damage to his reputation and he has filed an FIR to seek justice. In the complaint, Jagirani requested the FIA to prosecute Butt under the PECA, 2016. He also submitted a written request to the in-charge of FIA cyber crime in Karachi, asking for legal action and the filing of an FIR against Butt.

Muneeb Butt moves FIA against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information

Domestic violence has been plaguing the South Asian nation for year, and now such several showbiz stars faced ire for being involved in such controversies.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

