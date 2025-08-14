Pakistani golfers win Kazakhstan Junior Open Golf Championship 2025

Pakistan’s Mahad Khan and Sarah Amin Khan clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Kazakhstan Junior Open Golf Championship 2025.

According to reports, the rising golf stars delivered historic performances at the Kazakhstan Junior Open Golf Championship 2025, held at the Zailjau Golf Club in Almaty.

Mahad Khan triumphed in the boys’ category with exceptional skill and consistency, leaving his competitors behind, while fellow Pakistani Zaid Umar Arshad finished as runner-up. In the girls’ category, Sarah Amin Khan showcased her dominance to claim the winning trophy.

Mahad Khan also won the longest drive award, while Zaid Umar Arshad earned the nearest-to-the-pin honor.

Meanwhile, the President and Secretary of the Pakistan Golf Federation congratulated the team on their outstanding performance, calling the victory a beautiful Independence Day gift for the nation.