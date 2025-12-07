IPL doors shut for Stokes, Brook, Roy under league rules

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has effectively shut its doors on three England cricketers, including Ben Stokes.

According to report, under the league’s regulations, the three players will not be eligible to take part in next year’s mini-auction. Ben Stokes did not register for this year’s mega auction and, as a result, cannot participate in the mini-auction next season either.

Harry Brook had withdrawn his name at the last moment in 2025 citing personal reasons, making him ineligible under IPL rules. Similarly, Jason Roy did not register for the 2025 season and was also unavailable in 2024, which has ruled him out of the auction process as well.

It is worth noting that South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and England’s Moeen Ali have preferred the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the IPL. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has also decided not to play in the IPL.