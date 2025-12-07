Australia beat England by 8 wickets in second Ashes Test

Australia defeated England by eight wickets on the fourth day of the second Test of the Ashes series.

In the match played at the Gabba, England resumed their innings on the fourth day at 134 for 6 but were bowled out for 241. For Australia, Michael Neser took five wickets, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland claimed two wickets each, while Brendan Doggett took one wicket.

Australian batters set a unique Ashes record against England

Australia were set a target of 65 runs, which they achieved with the loss of two wickets. Travis Head was dismissed for 22 and Jack Wetherald for 17, while captain Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 23 and Marnus Labuschagne on 3 not out.

Australia’s unique record:

It is worth noting that Australia created a rare batting record in the second Ashes Test against England. In the Brisbane Test, all 11 Australian batters reached double figures in an innings—an achievement that occurred for the first time in Ashes history.

Previously, Australia achieved this feat against India in 1948 and Sri Lanka in 1992, but this was the first time since the start of the Ashes in 1882 that all 11 Australian batters scored in double figures in a match against England.