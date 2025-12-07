Salman Ali Agha rules out big squad changes ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

LAHORE – Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has shared details about possible changes in the national squad.

Salman Ali Agha said he does not think there will be any major changes before the World Cup and that the same team combination will continue. He added that all players have been assigned clear roles and the team will move forward with those roles. He said there are six matches left before the T20 World Cup, and consistency will be key in those games.

The national captain said no major changes can be made in six matches, as the team has been playing with the same players for the past six months and results have started to come. He expressed his desire to win the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Salman Ali Agha said winning both World Cups is his dream and he would be extremely happy if it comes true. He added that for now, Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup under his captaincy. Senior players are familiar with Sri Lankan pitches, while new players will benefit from the Sri Lanka series before the World Cup.

He further stated that the series against Sri Lanka before the World Cup will be beneficial and will be taken seriously. He believes the Pakistan team is now on the right track but still needs improvement. He said that in the past six months, preparations have been made with the T20 World Cup in mind, and the remaining six matches will be used to improve further.

Salman Ali Agha said he has played 56 international matches in 11 months, and maintaining fitness is very important. With a lot of cricket coming up in the next three to four months, he has decided not to play leagues in order to stay fresh.

He added that it is impossible to be Pakistan’s captain without pressure. He admitted facing issues due to pressure earlier but said he has now learned how to manage both captaincy and batting. He said he has always seen Babar Azam as a friend and never viewed him merely as a big star batter.