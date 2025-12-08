Arshad Nadeem wins gold in javelin throw at National Games 2025

KARACHI – National athlete Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the 35th National Games currently underway in Karachi.

Nadeem threw an impressive 81.81 meters to secure the top spot on the podium.

Yasir Sultan from Wapda earned the silver medal with a throw of 70.77 meters, while Abrar Ali from Pakistan Army took the bronze with a throw of 67.68 meters.

The opening ceremony of the games was held at Karachi’s National Stadium, with thousands of athletes from across the country in attendance.

In his speech, Pakistan Olympic Association President Arif Saeed highlighted the significance of participating in the National Games, praising Sindh’s efforts in hosting the event. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah vowed to make the games an exemplary and memorable event.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his belief that today’s athletes would become future medalists for Pakistan.

Following the speeches, athletes participated in a march-past, with the defending champions, Pakistan Army, leading the way and the host province of Sindh bringing up the rear.

Before the official start of the Games, Olympian Qamar Ibrahim carried the torch into the stadium, passing it on to fellow athletes Samir Hussain, Naseem Hameed, Saadi Abbas, and Arshad Nadeem, who lit the National Games’ cauldron.