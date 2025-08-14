Burj Khalifa lights up in Pakistan’s flag colors to mark 78th Independence Day

DUBAI – In a spectacular celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day in the United Arab Emirates, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was illuminated in the green and white colors of the Pakistani flag.

The spirit of Pakistan’s freedom extended beyond its borders, soaring high into Dubai’s skyline. The glowing Burj Khalifa became a symbol of national pride, shimmering in vibrant green and white lights.

Thousands of people, including Pakistanis and members of other Muslim communities, gathered in front of the tower to witness the moment. As the building lit up in the flag’s colors, chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” echoed in the air, while the national anthem added to the charged atmosphere.

Men, women, and children participated with great enthusiasm—children dressed in flag-colored outfits, women wearing green and white bangles, and men waving Pakistani flags. The evening was further lit up by a spectacular fireworks display that captivated the crowd.

Participants said that freedom is a great blessing, one felt even more deeply when living abroad. They added that the unity, love, and discipline shown by the Pakistani community at Burj Khalifa was living proof that Pakistan is not just a country but a feeling and identity that shines in the hearts of Pakistanis everywhere.