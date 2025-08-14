Woman kills two young children in Karachi’s defence area

KARACHI – A tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Defence area, where a mother brutally killed her two young children by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. Police have taken the mother into custody and recovered the murder weapon.

According to reports, the bodies of the children were found in a bungalow on Street No. 10, Khayaban-e-Mujahid, Defence Phase 6. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, called the crime scene unit to collect evidence, and shifted the bodies to Jinnah Hospital via Edhi ambulances for legal formalities.

The victims were identified as 4-and-a-half-year-old Samiha, daughter of Ghufran, and 7-year-old Zarar, son of Ghufran. SSP South Mahzoor Ali said that police received a Madadgar-15 call about the killings, and upon arrival, found the bodies in the bathroom. He confirmed that their biological mother, Adeeba, carried out the murders by attacking their necks with a sharp object.

Adeeba, married to Ghufran nine years ago, reportedly suffered from mental health issues and seizures. She was divorced last September, and the court had granted custody of the children to their father. However, the father often sent the children to meet their mother; yesterday, they were sent again.

At some point, Adeeba suffered a seizure, lost control, and took the children to the bathroom where she killed them. She then phoned her ex-husband to inform him about the murders. Police arrived at the scene with the father.

Ghufran, a senior employee at a private company, lived separately, while Adeeba, a housewife, was renting a portion of a bungalow. Police have collected the murder weapon and other evidence, and further investigation is underway.

A household employee of the children’s father said he routinely dropped them at their mother’s house after school and picked them up in the evening. On Wednesday, the mother said they would stay overnight. The next morning, when the employee went to pick them up, he found their bodies in the bathroom, covered in blood.