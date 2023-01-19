Muneeb Butt moves FIA against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information

Feroze Khan sent defamation notice to his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan who openly talked against him amidst domestic abuse case, and other celebrities.

The actor filed the defamation suit against directors Musaddiq Malek and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, actors Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed alongside singer Asim Azhar. The actor also shared their phone numbers and house addresses. Later, he deleted the private information.

On this, actor Muneeb Butt filed a complaint against Feroze Khan in the FIA’s cyber wing. Muneeb Butt asked the federal agency to take action against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information to the public.

Yesterday, Sarwat Gilani and Minal Khan also announced taking legal action against Feroze Khan.