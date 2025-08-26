Blasphemy case registered against Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

JHELUM – A blasphemy case has been registered against well-known religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza at the City Police Station Jhelum on the complaint of a local citizen.

According to police, the case has been lodged under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to alleged blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the religion of Islam. The offence carries the death penalty under Pakistani law.

Local journalists reported that authorities have sealed Mirza’s academy to prevent any untoward incidents, while a heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside both his residence and academy.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, Mirza had been taken into custody and placed under detention in Jhelum District Jail on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

The MPO law grants the government wide-ranging powers to detain individuals considered a threat to public safety or order. While detention can initially last for a fixed period, it cannot exceed six consecutive months at a time, and detentions beyond three months require judicial oversight.

Complaint details

According to Jhelum police spokesperson Umer Saeed, the detention and subsequent case followed a written complaint addressed to the District Police Officer (DPO). The complaint cited remarks Mirza allegedly made in a recent interview, claiming they “hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims,” and requested legal action.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chaudhry Shehbaz Hanjra told media that he personally took Mirza into custody late at night, adding that he was informed of the allegations and the seriousness of the situation at the time of arrest.

Hanjra further stated: “No one apart from his lawyers and close family will be allowed to meet him in District Jail, as this is a sensitive religious matter and protecting human life is our top priority.”

He also explained that Mirza’s detention under MPO was an immediate administrative measure, and that the matter of his allegedly controversial religious remarks remains under investigation. If found guilty during inquiries, a formal criminal case would be pursued.

No legal representation yet

So far, Mirza has not appointed any legal counsel, nor has he challenged his detention order under the MPO. Jail officials confirmed that due to the sensitivity of the case, no visitors would be permitted to meet him on Monday.