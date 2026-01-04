Israr Khattak smashes Full Marathon in Karachi with 2 Hour 40 Minute Finish

KARACHI – National athletics star Israr Khattak delivered breathtaking performance at BYD Karachi Marathon, clinching first place in the full marathon and thrilling thousands of spectators.

The world-class marathon kicked off at the iconic Nishan-e-Pakistan, drawing participants from all walks of life, women, children, and professional runners, all eager to take part in this historic event. Competitors raced from Sea View to the Golf Club and back, completing a challenging course that tested endurance, speed, and determination.

The event featured both full and half marathons. Half marathon runners completed single lap of the course. Full marathon runners covered 42.2 km across two grueling laps. The marathon offered 5 km fun run for casual participants and a 10 km relay race, making the event inclusive for all levels of fitness.

Israr completed full marathon distance of 42.1 km in remarkable 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 58 seconds, taking top spot with unmatched skill and stamina. Hamas Minhas finished strong in second place with a time of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 59 seconds, rounding out an impressive men’s podium.

Karachi Half Marathon saw Akhtar cross finish line first in 1 hour, 19 minutes, and 29 seconds, followed by Ata-ur-Rahman in second and Faizan Faizi claiming third. In women’s full marathon, Sarah Lodhi emerged victorious, completing 42.1 km in 3 hours, 33 minutes, and 28 seconds, while Alisa Dice secured second place.

The women’s half marathon witnessed a thrilling finish as Kukab Sarwar triumphed in 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 57 seconds, with Rabia Naeem second and Zuha Poonawala third.

This year’s marathon set a new benchmark with 6,500 runners taking part, including 1,000 women showing remarkable grit and determination. The event also attracted 30 international runners from 25 countries, highlighting Karachi’s growing stature as a global marathon destination.