Karachi Marathon inspires hundreds with record participation, international recognition

Karachi Marathon Inspires Hundreds With Record Participation International Recognition

KARACHI – Karachi Marathon saw increased participation from citizens, especially female and international runners.

Several professional and some of amateur runners from parts of the country flocked together in the port city for the second Karachi Marathon earlier. The World Athletics-certified event features a full marathon, a half marathon, and a fun run.

This time, participants from the US, Germany, Poland, Japan, and ten other countries joined the marathon. The first leg is of 10.1 kilometers, starting from Sea View and ending at the Golf Club.

Those running the half marathon will return to Sea View after reaching the Golf Club, with a 21km route, while full marathon participants will continue to complete the 42km challenge.

Some local politicians, activists, showbiz, and people from all walks of life joined the marathon as participation nearly doubled from last year, with notable increase in female runners. People called it fantastic opportunity for aspiring athletes, especially those eyeing world-renowned races.

Runners also brave chilly weather but the pleasant weather makes easier to run. Those who are participating for the first time, praised the event to end negativity. Karachi marathon continues to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, reinforcing its reputation as a symbol of positivity for the city and the nation.

