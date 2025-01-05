Morning Rain brings chill to Lahore; fog disrupts road traffic on motorways

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore on Sunday experienced first rain of the year, marking the start of another cold wave that is expected to continue in coming days.

Early morning drizzle along with persistent dense fog across Punjab caused slight drop in mercury and disrupted traffic in the region. Mall Road, Chauburji, Ferozepur Road, Gulshan Ravi, Mughalpura, Canal Road and several areas saw light showers.

Met Office forecasts more rain in the next 24 hours, with temperatures ranging between 10-16°C. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality has deteriorated, with Lahore ranking fifth globally for pollution.

Meanwhile, Air Quality Index (AQI) remains unhealthy at 155, with areas like Joher Town and DHA having hazardous levels. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and take precautions against the cold and polluted air.

As per advisory, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rain/drizzle may occur in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Nurpurthal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore while rain/snow in Murree and Galliyat and surrounding.

Dense fog is likely in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and surroundings areas.

On the other hand, dense fog led closure of Motorway Police for safety reasons. The M-II route from Lahore to Momin Kot and M-III from Faizpur to Samundri have been shut to traffic. Additionally, vehicles are prohibited from entering the motorway between Lahore and Sialkot.