Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Morning Rain brings chill to Lahore; fog disrupts road traffic on motorways

Morning Rain Brings Chill To Lahore Fog Disrupts Road Traffic On Motorways

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore on Sunday experienced first rain of the year, marking the start of another cold wave that is expected to continue in coming days.

Early morning drizzle along with persistent dense fog across Punjab caused slight drop in mercury and disrupted traffic in the region. Mall Road, Chauburji, Ferozepur Road, Gulshan Ravi, Mughalpura, Canal Road and several areas saw light showers.

Met Office forecasts more rain in the next 24 hours, with temperatures ranging between 10-16°C. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality has deteriorated, with Lahore ranking fifth globally for pollution.

Meanwhile, Air Quality Index (AQI) remains unhealthy at 155, with areas like Joher Town and DHA having hazardous levels. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and take precautions against the cold and polluted air.

As per advisory, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rain/drizzle may occur in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Nurpurthal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore while rain/snow in Murree and Galliyat and surrounding.

Dense fog is likely in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and surroundings areas.

On the other hand, dense fog led closure of Motorway Police for safety reasons. The M-II route from Lahore to Momin Kot and M-III from Faizpur to Samundri have been shut to traffic. Additionally, vehicles are prohibited from entering the motorway between Lahore and Sialkot.

Rain, snowfall, and heavy fog expected across Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search