Pakistan renews call for global support for Kashmir’s Self-Determination amid oppression

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan observed the 76th Anniversary of the UN Resolution, reaffirming support for Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination

In a statement, Islamabad marked the anniversary of United Nations’ resolution supporting the right to self-determination in Jammu and Kashmir, with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterating the nation’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

As Kashmiris across the globe observe Right to Self-Determination Day, PM Shehbaz, and President Zardari condemned the ongoing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling for urgent international intervention to address human rights abuses and uphold global commitments.

President Zardari recalled the historic United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolution passed on January 5, 1949, which promised a fair plebiscite to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination. He criticized India’s continued denial of this right, particularly following its controversial actions on August 5, 2019, which aimed at altering the region’s demographic and political makeup.

Zardari emphasized that despite facing systemic brutality, the Kashmiri people’s spirit remains resilient. He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill its responsibility in supporting Kashmir’s right to self-determination and preventing further violations of human rights in IIOJK.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also raised voice, highlighting the right to self-determination as a core principle of the UN Charter and international law. He noted that the UN General Assembly annually advocates for the rights of people under foreign occupation, but the Kashmiri people have been denied this right for over seven decades.

The premier condemned India’s efforts to strengthen its illegal occupation of IIOJK through unilateral measures, reiterating Pakistan’s full moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s quest for self-determination.