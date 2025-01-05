Ex-Pak PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s legacy remembered on 97th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the ex-Pakistani president who hanged in in 1979, is being remembered on his 97th birth anniversary.

The country observed 97th birth anniversary of Mr Bhutto, a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s history. He served as fourth president of Pakistan and the ninth prime minister in multiple regimes.

The leadership of PPP supremo is remembered for several monumental reforms, including establishment of the 1973 Constitution, the introduction of national identity cards, and expansion of voting rights to all citizens. His contributions helped pave the way for a more democratic environment in a country that had endured years of Martial Law.

Bhutto’s key achievements was nuclear program, which boosted defense strategy of South Asian. He also played a vital role in hosting the first Islamic Summit in Pakistan, calling for unity among Muslim nations and advocating for the Palestinian cause.

On this day, President Asif Ali Zardari, the son-in-law of late PM, remembered him as a visionary who transformed Pakistan. Zardari said Z.A Bhutto was instrumental in drafting the 1973 Constitution, which continues to serve as the foundation of Pakistan’s democratic system.

As the nation remembers Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today, his legacy continues to inspire those committed to democracy, social justice, and national progress.