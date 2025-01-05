Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ex-Pak PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s legacy remembered on 97th birth anniversary

Ex Pak Pm Zulfikar Ali Bhuttos Legacy Remembered On 97th Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the ex-Pakistani president who hanged in in 1979, is being remembered on his 97th birth anniversary.

The country observed 97th birth anniversary of Mr Bhutto, a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s history. He served as fourth president of Pakistan and the ninth prime minister in multiple regimes.

The leadership of PPP supremo is remembered for several monumental reforms, including establishment of the 1973 Constitution, the introduction of national identity cards, and expansion of voting rights to all citizens. His contributions helped pave the way for a more democratic environment in a country that had endured years of Martial Law.

Bhutto’s key achievements was nuclear program, which boosted defense strategy of South Asian. He also played a vital role in hosting the first Islamic Summit in Pakistan, calling for unity among Muslim nations and advocating for the Palestinian cause.

On this day, President Asif Ali Zardari, the son-in-law of late PM, remembered him as a visionary who transformed Pakistan. Zardari said Z.A Bhutto was instrumental in drafting the 1973 Constitution, which continues to serve as the foundation of Pakistan’s democratic system.

As the nation remembers Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today, his legacy continues to inspire those committed to democracy, social justice, and national progress.

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search