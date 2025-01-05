PSL 10 Draft: Sarfaraz Ahmed released by Quetta Gladiators after shift in captaincy

ISLAMABAD – Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Future in Pakistan Super League PSL Season 10 remains uncertain as Quetta Gladiators released the seasoned player.

Ahead of season 10 of the flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators released their long-time captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Six PSL franchises revealed the names of the players they would be retained for upcoming season of the tournament. Quetta Gladiators retained eight players, including Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (as mentor), Rilee Rossouw (Diamond), Akeel Hussain, Saud Shakil (brand ambassador), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Gold), Khawaja Mohammad Nafees, and Usman Tariq (Silver).

Sarfaraz Ahmed has led Gladiators since its start, leading the franchise to victory in the 2019 season. However, in the previous edition, the franchise opted to hand over captaincy to South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, and Sarfaraz was quietly removed from the role. This marks the end of Sarfaraz’s nine-year association with Quetta Gladiators, as he will now be a part of the PSL 10 draft for the first time.

The PSL 10 draft is scheduled for next week, with scores of players from 19 countries set to participate. The tournament itself will take place from April 8 to May 19, 2025, and the Gladiators will be looking to build a new team to challenge for the title once again.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see where Sarfaraz Ahmed will land in the draft and which team will secure his services for PSL-10.