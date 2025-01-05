Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PSL 10 Draft: Sarfaraz Ahmed released by Quetta Gladiators after shift in captaincy

Psl 10 Draft Sarfaraz Ahmed Released By Quetta Gladiators Amid Shift In Captaincy

ISLAMABAD – Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Future in Pakistan Super League PSL Season 10 remains uncertain as Quetta Gladiators released the seasoned player.

Ahead of season 10 of the flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators released their long-time captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Six PSL franchises revealed the names of the players they would be retained for upcoming season of the tournament. Quetta Gladiators retained eight players, including Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (as mentor), Rilee Rossouw (Diamond), Akeel Hussain, Saud Shakil (brand ambassador), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Gold), Khawaja Mohammad Nafees, and Usman Tariq (Silver).

Sarfaraz Ahmed has led Gladiators since its start, leading the franchise to victory in the 2019 season. However, in the previous edition, the franchise opted to hand over captaincy to South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, and Sarfaraz was quietly removed from the role. This marks the end of Sarfaraz’s nine-year association with Quetta Gladiators, as he will now be a part of the PSL 10 draft for the first time.

The PSL 10 draft is scheduled for next week, with scores of players from 19 countries set to participate. The tournament itself will take place from April 8 to May 19, 2025, and the Gladiators will be looking to build a new team to challenge for the title once again.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see where Sarfaraz Ahmed will land in the draft and which team will secure his services for PSL-10.

PSL10 foreign players list unveiled – These global stars to light up tournament this time

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search