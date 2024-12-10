Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PSL10 foreign players list unveiled – These global stars to light up tournament this time

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 will see celebrated international players, promising an exciting mix of top global talent. This year’s roster features several big names, including stars from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and the West Indies, generating significant excitement among cricket fans.

International Players to be roped in for PSL-10

Country Players
Australia Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams
England Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Alex Hales
New Zealand Tim Southee, Finn Allen
South Africa Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies Jason Holder (making his PSL debut)

The announcement of Pakistan flagship cricket league marks the return of some major names to the league after last season’s absence of prominent figures like Rashid Khan.

Cricket officials are preparing 2025 draft, which will take place during the first week of January. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the draft ceremony will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This year’s draft will see six franchises participate, each announcing its retained players ahead of the event. The venue change from the National Cricket Academy to Gaddafi Stadium adds to the anticipation surrounding the event.

As teams are gearing up to pick best squads, all eyes will be on the draft and the potential impact of these international stars on the 10th season of the PSL.

When will PSL 10 begin? Proposed window announced

