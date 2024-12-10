Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan slapped with Extended Travel Ban by WHO amid surge in Polio Cases

Pakistan Slapped With Extended Travel Ban By Who Amid Surge In Polio Cases

LAHORE – The World Health Organization (WHO)Emergency Committee has extended travel restrictions on Pakistan amid a surge in Polio Virus cases this year. The travel restrictions have been increased for another 3 months in wake of the ongoing outbreak.

Emergency Committee officials of global public health body mulled over containing the international spread of poliovirus. The committee reviewed the latest data on wild poliovirus (WPV1) and circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV) and assessed the progress of affected countries under Temporary Recommendations.

As part of the review, the committee also examined the steps being taken by the Pakistani government to combat the rising number of polio cases. Despite efforts, the WHO’s decision reflects ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus.

The extension of the travel restrictions aims to prevent further international transmission of the poliovirus and underscores the urgency of controlling the outbreak in South Asian nation.

The country of 242 million reported around 55 polio cases this year, most cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, remains one of the last two polio-endemic nations.

Polio vaccination efforts have been hindered by strong opposition from terror groups, particularly in border regions, resulting in threats and violence against health workers, with around 150 vaccinators killed in last decade.

Another polio case in Pakistan pushes 2024 tally to 55

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 10 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 279.1
Euro EUR 290.35 293.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 354.05
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 177.3 179.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.75 905.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 717.43 725.93
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search