Pakistan slapped with Extended Travel Ban by WHO amid surge in Polio Cases

LAHORE – The World Health Organization (WHO)Emergency Committee has extended travel restrictions on Pakistan amid a surge in Polio Virus cases this year. The travel restrictions have been increased for another 3 months in wake of the ongoing outbreak.

Emergency Committee officials of global public health body mulled over containing the international spread of poliovirus. The committee reviewed the latest data on wild poliovirus (WPV1) and circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPV) and assessed the progress of affected countries under Temporary Recommendations.

As part of the review, the committee also examined the steps being taken by the Pakistani government to combat the rising number of polio cases. Despite efforts, the WHO’s decision reflects ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus.

The extension of the travel restrictions aims to prevent further international transmission of the poliovirus and underscores the urgency of controlling the outbreak in South Asian nation.

The country of 242 million reported around 55 polio cases this year, most cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, remains one of the last two polio-endemic nations.

Polio vaccination efforts have been hindered by strong opposition from terror groups, particularly in border regions, resulting in threats and violence against health workers, with around 150 vaccinators killed in last decade.