Robbers loot two pizzas from delivery boy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A delivery boy was robbed of two pizzas when he reached the destination to deliver them to a customer in an area of Faisalabad.

A case has been registered against two unknown robbers at Saddar police station on a complaint lodged by the rider.

The complainant named Majid said he received an order for pizza delivery on his mobile phone on October 23.

“When I reached the street number 3 of the Danial Garden, two motorcycles came and took away the pizzas after threatening me with a gun,” he said.

After registering a case regarding robbery of pizzas worth Rs1,800, police have launched the manhunt to arrest the suspects.