Rs75 Coin launched to celebrate Pak Armed Forces’ valour in ‘Marka-e-Haq’

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rolled out stunning Rs75 commemorative coin honouring legendary armed forces personnel in Marka-e-Haq.

Unveiled just days before Independence Day, this gleaming tribute salutes unwavering bravery of armed forces on land, in the skies, and across the seas while cementing 2025 as year of national pride.

Rs75 coin is crafted from premium nickel-brass blend of copper, zinc, and nickel, as it measures a bold 30mm across and weighs an impressive 13.5 grams a fitting weight for the history it carries.

On the front, a waxing crescent moon and radiant five-pointed star rise proudly toward the northwest, framed by the Urdu inscription “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan.” Below, two upward-curving wheat sprigs cradle the year “2025,” while the denomination “75” in bold and “Rupia” in Urdu stand guard on either side.

The reverse bursts with military might: Marka-e-Haq in Urdu and “2025” at the centre, crowned by the stirring words “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.” Flanking the design are two fighter jets, with a naval warship and a multiple rocket launcher system completing this powerful homage to Pakistan’s strength.

Collectors and patriots alike can have this piece of history from all SBP Banking Services Corporation field offices starting August 15, 2025.