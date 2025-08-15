Chinese Textile Giant to invest $100mn in Pakistan’s new Special Economic Zone

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Islamabad, developed by a Chinese textile giant in a project expected to generate $400 million in exports for Pakistan.

Chinese group plans to invest $100 million over the next five years, with the SEZ set to promote technology transfer, skill development, and sustainable industrial growth under the industrial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

Welcoming initiative, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with China and announced that a China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference will soon be held in China to boost private sector collaboration.

Chairman Huwang Weiguo of Challenge Fashion said the company aims to establish a modern textile industry in Pakistan and thanked the prime minister for his support.

The inauguration was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

This marks another milestone in Pakistan’s SEZ development push, with similar projects like the Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh already underway as part of CPEC Phase II.