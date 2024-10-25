Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Islamabad court grants bail to Imran Khan’s sisters

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in federal capital on Friday granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail petitions and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

On October 4, the sisters of former prime minister were arrested by police from D-Chowk after they reached there along with PTI supporters to stage protest against the government.

The development comes a day after a court granted bail to PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case. Following the bail, she has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had issued the order, directing former first lady to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

During the hearing, the judge asked the investigating officer if further interrogation is needed in the case. To which, he replied in negative, stating that the case was transferred.

Justice Hasan Aurangzeb asked why the founder of PTI was named as an accused if Bushra Bibi did not declare the gifts. To this, FIA prosecutor Umair Majid replied that the founder of PTI was a public office holder.

The IHC judge remarked that this is similar to the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where the husband was held responsible for the actions of his wife. The FIA prosecutor responded that this case is somewhat different.

After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

